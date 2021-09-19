Insider Buying: Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Buys $13,275.78 in Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director William R. Peeples purchased 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $13,275.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 803,814 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,543.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CWBC opened at $12.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $14.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 72,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

