Insider Buying: Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) insider Lachlan Edwards bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.38 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of A$67,600.00 ($48,285.71).
The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94.
About Hotel Property Investments
