Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells $318,400.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $318,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,807 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,014.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

