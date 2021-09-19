Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells 96,153 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $5,760,526.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $4,988,417.64.

On Friday, August 6th, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $4,970,200.26.

On Friday, July 23rd, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,752,892.22.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $12,175,048.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $2,985,395.82.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.13.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 569,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 213,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,183,000 after acquiring an additional 616,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

