Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $567,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,192,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,695,922.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $630,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $565,125.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $535,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $7,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $445,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00.

EXPI stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 110.96 and a beta of 2.89.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in eXp World by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

