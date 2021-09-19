Insider Selling: Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) EVP Sells $246,328.85 in Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.85.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,209,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Integer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 205,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Integer by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Integer by 31.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

