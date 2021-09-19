Insider Selling: Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) EVP Sells $246,328.85 in Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Integer stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.85.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
Read More: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.