Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $3,844,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $3,436,380.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $3,524,310.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $3,663,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $3,463,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $2,996,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $2,691,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $2,134,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $2,085,840.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,976,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $430.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $377.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.29. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.64 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,684,000 after buying an additional 25,332 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Moderna by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Moderna by 681.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,295 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Moderna by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

