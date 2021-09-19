Insider Selling: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Major Shareholder Sells $425,040,000.00 in Stock

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ OCDX opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.21.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

OCDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $143,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

