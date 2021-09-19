Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 7,223 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 7,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$66,592.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,229,411.11.

Lee Russell Curran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Lee Russell Curran sold 25,542 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.07, for a total value of C$206,185.24.

TSE:PEY traded down C$0.23 on Friday, hitting C$9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.32 and a 52 week high of C$9.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEY shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.25.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

