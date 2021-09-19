Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $434,000.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,565,660.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RES opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $860.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 2.13.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RES. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after buying an additional 4,436,206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 2,175,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 715,605 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth $2,375,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after buying an additional 422,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

