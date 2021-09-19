Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $434,000.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,565,660.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of RES opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $860.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 2.13.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.
About RPC
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
