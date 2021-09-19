Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $1,858,142.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $1,858,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amy E. Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $126,338.89.

Shares of CRM opened at $260.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $255.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.63, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.96. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

