Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $1,858,142.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $1,858,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amy E. Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $126,338.89.
Shares of CRM opened at $260.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $255.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.63, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.96. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $275.22.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.58.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.