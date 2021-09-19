Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) General Counsel Sells 1,981 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $18.54 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 358,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $3,301,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

