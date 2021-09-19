Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Sells $123,278.47 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $123,278.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,122.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 533,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

