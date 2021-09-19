Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Sells $123,278.47 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $123,278.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,122.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 533,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
