Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $25,183,416.39 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, S Robson Walton sold 330,359 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $48,955,900.21.

On Friday, September 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $81,134,842.32.

On Thursday, August 26th, S Robson Walton sold 451,308 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $66,545,364.60.

On Tuesday, August 24th, S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $56,424,257.28.

On Thursday, August 19th, S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56.

On Monday, June 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,051,930 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $145,460,880.40.

On Friday, June 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,549,447 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $214,365,992.45.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $105,640,353.00.

On Monday, June 21st, S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $119,686,406.82.

NYSE WMT opened at $144.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $403.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $511,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

