Intellia Therapeutics’ (NTLA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $177.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTLA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Shares of NTLA opened at $157.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.68. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,279 shares of company stock worth $117,165,467 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 792.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

