Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $126.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intercontinental Exchange’s top line was driven by its compelling product and service portfolio, broad range of risk management services, strength in global data services. Continued strength in its energy franchise, improving recurring market data revenues are likely to keep growth on track. Strategic buyouts help it achieve cost synergies that are in sync with its aim of generating long-term value for shareholders. It is well-poised for growth on the back of accelerated digitization taking place in the US residential mortgage industry. Solid balance sheet helps in effective capital deployment. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, its expenses are likely to remain high in the near term. Foreign currency fluctuations, stricter regulations raise concerns. High interest expenses and high leverage poses risk.”

ICE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,645 shares of company stock worth $913,410 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $31,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

