International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Down 38.1% in August

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 206,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ICAGY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 375,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,789. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22.

ICAGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

