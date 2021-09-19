Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the August 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITPOF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 35.22%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.