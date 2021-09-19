Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.55 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61.

