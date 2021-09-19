Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,315 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,431,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,793,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,011,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 332,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 288,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

