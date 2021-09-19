Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ:BSMP remained flat at $$26.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $26.17.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.