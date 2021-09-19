Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
NASDAQ:BSMP remained flat at $$26.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $26.17.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.
Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.