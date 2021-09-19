Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the August 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:PHO traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $56.72. The company had a trading volume of 177,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $59.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHO. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $6,788,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,152,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after buying an additional 119,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,456,000 after buying an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 650,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after buying an additional 54,971 shares during the period.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

