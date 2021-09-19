Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Position Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,456,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $138.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.80.

