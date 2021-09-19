Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 10,092 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 298% compared to the average daily volume of 2,537 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 166,298 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,972,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,369,000 after acquiring an additional 86,549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $1,180,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

