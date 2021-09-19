iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1,599.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,581 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 84,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

