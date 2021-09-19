iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,714 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $67,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,783 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,213,000 after acquiring an additional 673,798 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,198,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,551,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VLUE traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $103.00. 712,774 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.43. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

