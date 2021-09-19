iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Down 40.0% in August

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.11% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFGL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. 67,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,055. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.