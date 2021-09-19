iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.0% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 37,070,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,508,962. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.