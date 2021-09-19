iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Trimmed by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 877,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $111.80. 596,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

