iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stake Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,953 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $36,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,670,000 after buying an additional 1,381,209 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,606,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,243 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,368,000 after acquiring an additional 997,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,337,000 after acquiring an additional 968,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.29. 4,088,946 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15.

