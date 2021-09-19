iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 96,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYF opened at $58.22 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $58.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.24.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.