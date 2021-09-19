iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Purchased by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF accounts for 1.4% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $17,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHF. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,382,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

IHF traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.76. 25,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,162. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $188.81 and a 12-month high of $275.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.26 and a 200 day moving average of $262.85.

