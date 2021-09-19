Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Shares Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 1,699.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $587,851.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,198.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,288,305 shares of company stock valued at $344,213,215 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Jamf stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.95. 1,674,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JAMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

