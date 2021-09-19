Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €185.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays set a €131.20 ($154.35) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €172.20 ($202.59).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

HNR1 opened at €159.10 ($187.18) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €150.80 and its 200-day moving average is €149.74. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.