Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $55.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.71. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

