Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CKSNF opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

