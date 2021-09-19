Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CKSNF opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $7.60.
About Vesuvius
See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.