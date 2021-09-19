JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Short Interest Up 52.7% in August

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the August 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 17.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

JOAN stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,607. The company has a market cap of $503.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. JOANN has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

