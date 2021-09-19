JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $11.76. JOANN shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 1,439 shares.

Specifically, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

JOAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

The company has a market cap of $503.39 million and a PE ratio of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

