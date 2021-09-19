Jobchain (JOB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,987.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a total market cap of $6.43 million and $5,987.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00058919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00129030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00049105 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

JOB is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,555,898,141 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

