Jonathan Emms Acquires 26,921 Shares of Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) Stock

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) insider Jonathan Emms acquired 26,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £9,960.77 ($13,013.81).

Shares of CIR stock opened at GBX 37.65 ($0.49) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.46 million and a PE ratio of -9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Circassia Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 19.86 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 42.24 ($0.55).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

