JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €15.00 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €15.00 ($17.65) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on ENI in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.81 ($13.89).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €10.95 ($12.88) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €10.25 and its 200 day moving average is €10.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.43. ENI has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €10.81 ($12.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.