JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €75.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Danone in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Danone in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danone has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.13 ($70.75).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of BN opened at €59.32 ($69.79) on Thursday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.59.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.