JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM China from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MCHVF opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. MGM China has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

