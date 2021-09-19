JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNQ. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.78.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$42.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.36. The firm has a market cap of C$50.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$41.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.20.

In related news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total transaction of C$501,100.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,341,333.44. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.26, for a total transaction of C$610,964.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,227,575.11. Insiders sold a total of 100,013 shares of company stock worth $4,305,315 over the last 90 days.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.