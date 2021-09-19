JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $27.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.