JustBet (WINR) Price Hits $0.0010

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $1,254.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00072007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00121410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00176142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.57 or 0.07006296 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,485.09 or 0.99681558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.58 or 0.00851405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

