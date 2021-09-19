JustInvest LLC Decreases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive by 440.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 38.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at $1,338,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 2.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 9.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $92.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.74. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,456.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,943. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, reduced their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

