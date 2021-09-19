JustInvest LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 155.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $143,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,560,000 after buying an additional 212,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,647,004,000 after buying an additional 139,207 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,835 shares of company stock worth $18,663,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KGI Securities began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $426.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $399.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $434.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

