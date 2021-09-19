JustInvest LLC Has $933,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

JustInvest LLC lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $159.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.85 and a 200-day moving average of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.