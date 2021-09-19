JustInvest LLC Has $970,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $73.09 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

